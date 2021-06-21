$105.24 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce $105.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.10 million. Freshpet posted sales of $79.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $433.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $437.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $573.00 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $586.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,323 shares of company stock worth $4,121,262 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $160.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.64 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $79.13 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

