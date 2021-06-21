10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.30 Million

Equities analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to report $113.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.50 million and the highest is $115.70 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $42.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $496.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.08 million to $505.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $684.51 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $697.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million.

Several research firms recently commented on TXG. William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

TXG stock opened at $194.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.25. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $83.37 and a 12 month high of $203.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $289,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,235 shares of company stock valued at $43,001,186. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

