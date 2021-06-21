116,576 Shares in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.30% of Viemed Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Viemed Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ VMD opened at $7.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

