11,660 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 537,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,539,000 after purchasing an additional 299,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,007,000 after purchasing an additional 250,004 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC opened at $89.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

