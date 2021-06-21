12,411 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Expedia Group by 228.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in Expedia Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $162.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.