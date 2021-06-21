13,000 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $108.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.09.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 602,684 shares valued at $64,935,777. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

