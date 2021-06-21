$133.71 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce sales of $133.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.90 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $14.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 810.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $733.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.50 million to $801.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,874,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

RHP opened at $81.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

