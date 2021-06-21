$16.89 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post sales of $16.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.48 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $67.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.35 billion to $69.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $84.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.42 billion to $88.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.46.

Shares of DIS opened at $172.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.47.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

