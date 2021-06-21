17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.81

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $727.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YQ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,759,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,482,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.