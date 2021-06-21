$171.53 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post $171.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.50 million to $176.46 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $163.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $694.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $673.30 million to $716.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $726.21 million, with estimates ranging from $710.93 million to $749.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $47.07 on Monday. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

