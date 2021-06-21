$179.13 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will post sales of $179.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.46 million and the lowest is $176.80 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $159.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year sales of $729.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $730.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $793.57 million, with estimates ranging from $791.10 million to $796.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shutterstock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $801,900.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,140,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,131,593.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,865 shares of company stock valued at $21,040,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $92.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.41. Shutterstock has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $104.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.