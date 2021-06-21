$19.35 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report $19.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.40 million. Gaia reported sales of $16.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $80.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.51 million to $80.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $94.89 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $96.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Gaia had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $205.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.65. Gaia has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,741 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Gaia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gaia by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

