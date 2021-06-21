1irstcoin Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $17.53 million and approximately $43,551.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.53 or 0.00579953 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.