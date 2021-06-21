1MillionNFTs Market Capitalization Tops $129,139.29 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $129,139.29 and approximately $119,874.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00003278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00049736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00117243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00147921 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,966.39 or 1.00406046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002679 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

