$2.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26. Eagle Materials reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,955 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after purchasing an additional 134,873 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXP traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.59. The stock had a trading volume of 399,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,032. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $153.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.