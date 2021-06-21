$2.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 710.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

NYSE:OXM traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.00. 102,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,724. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

