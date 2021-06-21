$2.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50. Arista Networks reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total transaction of $3,652,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,329 shares of company stock worth $31,207,302. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $4,068,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $369.50. 426,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,477. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.33. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $374.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

