$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to post $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the highest is $2.64 billion. AON reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $11.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $230.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.67. AON has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $260.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

