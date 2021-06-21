$2.77 EPS Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will report $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $3.28. Fair Isaac reported earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $11.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,348 shares of company stock worth $32,658,567. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO traded up $3.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $506.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,850. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.32.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

