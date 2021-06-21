20,000 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Acquired by Boundary Creek Advisors LP

Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Crown makes up approximately 2.2% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $99.42. 1,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,374. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $114.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.