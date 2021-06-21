21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 7.8%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price fell 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.92. 35,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,290,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.23.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

