21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 7.8%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price fell 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.92. 35,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,290,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.23.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.
21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)
21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
