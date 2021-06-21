22,207 Shares in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ATN International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ATN International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ATN International by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ATN International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ATN International by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ATN International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.83. ATN International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $64.43. The company has a market capitalization of $722.34 million, a PE ratio of -69.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $124.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -188.89%.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.