$225.45 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce sales of $225.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.70 million to $241.80 million. Bally’s posted sales of $28.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 679.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $958.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $906.40 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925 in the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BALY opened at $51.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.53 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $75.92.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.