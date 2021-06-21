$225.78 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will report $225.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.40 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $109.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $878.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $919.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $934.82 million, with estimates ranging from $913.70 million to $970.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $85.83 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.