225,000 Shares in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Purchased by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Home Point Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.39. 1,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,678. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market cap of $888.56 million and a PE ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.63. Home Point Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

