$23.20 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce $23.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $96.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $96.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $137.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.48 million to $149.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ OM opened at $49.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.22. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,820.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,046,306 shares of company stock worth $206,293,282.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Outset Medical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 132.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 142,463 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

