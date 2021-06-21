$242.40 Million in Sales Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post sales of $242.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.50 million to $243.60 million. Abiomed reported sales of $164.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Abiomed by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Abiomed by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $318.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $234.39 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

