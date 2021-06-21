255,970 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Purchased by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 255,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of APA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

APA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 73,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,324. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -350.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

