$279.10 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to announce sales of $279.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.81 million and the highest is $279.40 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $161.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.66) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRGB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of RRGB opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $470.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.97.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.