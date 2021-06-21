$3.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $11.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after buying an additional 200,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after buying an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after buying an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $33,856,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $197.07 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $142.34 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

