30,000 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Purchased by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $35,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $72,277,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $3,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $47.20. 3,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $48.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCN. Barclays assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

