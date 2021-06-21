350,000 Shares in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Bought by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $245,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $9,880,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $2,964,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DISAU remained flat at $$9.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

