$355.47 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post sales of $355.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.78 million. Seagen reported sales of $278.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

SGEN stock opened at $156.31 on Monday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,703 shares of company stock worth $11,935,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 67.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,542,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 171.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

