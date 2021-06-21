$399.76 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to post $399.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.40 million. Conn’s reported sales of $366.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,018. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Conn’s by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Conn’s by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $752.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

