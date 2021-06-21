3D L Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,438 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 216,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 120,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 256,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,392. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $53.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.