3D L Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,525 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.16 on Monday, reaching $279.22. 43,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,875. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $193.93 and a 1-year high of $279.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.20.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

