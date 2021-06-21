3D L Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $422.10. The stock had a trading volume of 370,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,294. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $300.11 and a 1-year high of $425.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $418.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

