40,000 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Purchased by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $1,301,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

COUR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,720. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUR. Truist Securities began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.