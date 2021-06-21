$407.35 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post sales of $407.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $409.70 million and the lowest is $405.00 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $306.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%.

CHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

