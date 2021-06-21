47,006 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,006 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. MKM Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

