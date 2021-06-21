50,000 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Purchased by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $2,712,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $81,274,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $22,160,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.24. 56,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,899. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.83.
WOOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
