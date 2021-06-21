50,000 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Purchased by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $2,712,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $81,274,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $22,160,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.24. 56,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,899. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.83.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

