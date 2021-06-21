500,000 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Bought by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $7,242,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $369,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $112,000.

Bumble stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.93.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMBL. Raymond James began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

