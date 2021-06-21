5,075 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.73. 33,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,147. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.87.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,357 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.35.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.