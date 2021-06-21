52,963 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,000. Starbucks makes up about 1.2% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,051. The company has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.35. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

