581,355 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 581,355 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,602,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of eBay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.73. 209,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748,212. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $67.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

