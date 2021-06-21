5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNP. Raymond James lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

VNP opened at C$2.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.51 and a one year high of C$5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$229.60 million and a PE ratio of 80.57.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,542,150. Insiders bought a total of 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697 in the last ninety days.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.