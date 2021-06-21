$70.36 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce $70.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.94 billion and the highest is $73.26 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $65.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $281.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $284.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $294.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.59. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

