716,063 Shares in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 716,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,137,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tuya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,002,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUYA opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.80. Tuya Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

