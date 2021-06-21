$745.88 Million in Sales Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post $745.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $735.80 million to $755.95 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $547.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $281.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $315.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $5,756,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

