$8.29 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will report sales of $8.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.33 billion and the lowest is $8.26 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $7.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $33.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.14 billion to $33.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $35.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $36.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

NYSE TRV opened at $144.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.59. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 368,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.